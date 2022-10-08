Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to use The Force to help a unique tourist attraction win a coveted national award.

The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition, curated by the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, which opened for the first time in May this year, has already beat off stiff competition from more than 1300 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards.

The exhibition has been shortlisted, along with 16 others, in the Project of the Year category in the awards which celebrate the people and projects across the UK who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

Picture: John Clarke

The exhibition tells a story which has passed into local legend, of how shipbuilders Pembroke were commissioned to build the iconic Star Wars Millennium Falcon in a top-secret mission during the 1970s.

The full-size version of the iconic star ship featured the Oscar-winning Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back, flown by Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and his trusty sidekick Chewbacca.

READ MORE:

The shipbuilders of Pembroke dock were commissioned to build the very special vessel as they had both the expertise and the room for such an ambitious undertaking. The workers were sworn to secrecy, with the project even being given a special codename: ‘Magic Roundabout’.

The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre received an £8,000 grant from The National Lottery.

It tells the story of how the iconic 23-tonne prop was built out of steel and marine plywood in a hangar over three months. The exhibition features photographs, previously unseen footage, testimonies from the shipbuilders and a detailed model showing the various stages of construction.

R2-D2 with the exhibition's volunteers. Picture: Martin Cavaney

The permanent display in the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre has attracted fans from all over the world to find out the secrets behind the building of such an iconic starship.

Mark Williams, project consultant at The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition and local Star Wars expert, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Millennium Falcon Exhibition has been shortlisted as a finalist for Project of the Year in the 2022 National Lottery Awards.

“The idea of a town in west Wales making a significant contribution to this incredible story by being the place where one of the most iconic starships in science fiction history was built, creates a mixture of disbelief, awe and pride.

“We’ve been open to the public since May and the exhibition is already proving popular with people of all ages from around the world.

“It has provided a significant boost for Pembroke Dock with increased visitor numbers helping with the economic regeneration of the town which in turn has major benefits for Pembrokeshire as a whole.

“To win this award would be an amazing way to cap off a fantastic few months – we would urge the public to get behind us in our quest to be named Project of the Year.”

At the end of the month-long voting window, the finalist with the most votes will be crowned the National Lottery Awards 2022 Project of the Year. The winning project will receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy. To cast your vote for The Pembroke Dock Falcon Exhibition, visit the National Lottery Awards webpage at lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards, or simply share the hashtag #NLApembrokedockfalcon on Twitter. Voting closes at 5pm on October 12.