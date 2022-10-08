Police have confirmed that they have seized a ‘significant amount’ of illegal drugs and firearms during raids in a Pembrokeshire town.

Milford Haven Police, along with Dyfed-Powys Police’s dogs and firearms units has executed five drugs warrants in the town over the last nine days.

Police said that during the execution of these warrants a ‘significant amount of illegal drugs and cash had been seized’.

Milford Haven Police thanked the firearms and dogs units for their assistance.