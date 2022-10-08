A lurcher saved from a Chinese slaughterhouse, a stunning snow white cat, a timid chihuahua and a gentle giant of a gelding are among the pets currently looking for their forever homes at Greenacres Animal rescue.

Picture: Greenacres

Koa is a stunning all white female domestic shorthair. Only ten months old she is described by Greenacres as ‘delightful, friendly and kind a beautiful little girl’.

Koa is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and up to date with parasite treatment.

She also comes with a free Burns Pet Food adoption pack that includes 2kg of food and five weeks free insurance with Agria Pet Insurance.

Picture: Greenacres Animal rescue

Tiny is a very small and sweet seven-year-old Chihuahua. She is a sensitive and timid girl who arrived at Greenacres following the passing of her owner, who she adored. T Tiny needs a quiet patient home with possibly an older person or someone who is home a lot of the time.

Tiny is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Picture: Greenacres Animal rescue

Milson is a Full Irish Draft Gelding. Milson is a gentle giant, with a very sweet, kind nature. He enjoys being fussed, is good to catch, lead and handle in general.

He was backed as a youngster and ridden away but hasn't done any work in recent years.

He is looking for predominately a companion home, within a gelding only herd, with the possibility of gentle riding.

He is a very good do-er, happily lives out, rugged and with access to forage. He is up to date with parasite treatment, teeth and the farrier.

Picture: Greenacres Animal rescue

Lenny is a large lurcher type and is five years old.

He was saved from a Chinese slaughter house, by an organisation called Candy's Hound Rescue International, along with a group of other dogs.

Candy’s rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes hounds and other dog breeds from the meat trade, unethical breeding programmes, illegal racetracks and other situations, usually in with little or no animal protections.

Greenacres agreed to help find Lenny a new home. He is described as a large lad but lovely. He is friendly and engaging and has mixed previously with lots of dogs.

Lenny would be best suited to a sighthound savvy home.

Lenny is is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

To find out more about adopting these animals, or any of the others at Greenacres, visit greenacresrescue.org.uk.