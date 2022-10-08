Pembrokeshire will receive a very special visitor next week as the county prepares for a royal visit.

HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal will visit three locations in the county, Dinas Cross, Haverfordwest and Saundersfoot on Friday, October 14.

In Dinas Cross The Princess Royal will visit Havard Stables where she will open the new North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled premises.

The Princess joined Riding for the Disabled (RDA) as its Patron in 1971, later becoming President in 1985.

She is an active member of the association, attending and chairing numerous AGMs, hosting anniversary events and galas and helping the charity celebrate many significant milestones.

She has also been an invaluable source of advice and support for those involved in the charity’s successful growth and development over the past five decades.

Although the visit is private, Havard Stables will be open to the public from 1.30pm in the afternoon for those who want to find out more about what it has on offer.

In Haverfordwest the Princess with open the new Haverfordwest High School.

The school which amalgamates the town’s Tasker Milward and Sir Thomas Picton Schools opened on a brand-new site when pupils returned after the summer break.

Facilities include breakout areas, a sports hall, gym, a huge 4G pitch, high-tech booths for recording and a swanky new sixth form area.

The Princess will also attend the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships Beach Sprints in Saundersfoot and open the Coastal Schooner Interpretation Centre at Saundersfoot Harbour Events Deck.

The championships feature hundreds of participants - included decorated Olympians - from across the globe in events spread over two long weekends.

The Princess will see elite international competitors take part in the exciting new Beach Sprint rowing format.

Tipped to be a future Olympic rowing discipline, the beach sprint finals will bring the action close to spectators just off the festival atmosphere on the beach.

Beach Sprints are far faster, shorter race courses - across 250m - and involve a ‘run, race, run’ format out to sea and back, along a buoyed course.