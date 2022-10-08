The tricky subject of what happens to your possessions and property after you die is being tackled this month, with a chance to help a local charity thrown in.

Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has partnered with Farewill to offer supporters the opportunity to write or update a will for free this month.

The will-writing month provides a perfect opportunity for people who don’t have a will to write one, and for those with a current will to update it.

Those who take part can ensure the people they love are remembered in their will, and, if they choose, their local NHS charity.

There are a limited number of spaces which are available on a first come, first served basis. The wills can be written online or over the phone with the trusted will provider, Farewill, and it can take less than 30 minutes. A team of experts is available seven days a week to help you write a will from the comfort of your own home.

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “This is a great and convenient opportunity to ensure your family’s future is secure and that your wishes will be followed through - and also to support your local NHS charity if you choose to do so.

“Even a donation of 1% of your estate made to the charity will help us to provide services and activities above and beyond what the NHS can normally provide, meaning you can leave a lasting legacy for your local NHS services.”

To secure a space please call 01267 239815 or email Fundraising.HywelDda@wales.nhs.uk.