There was a double celebration in Tenby this afternoon, Saturday October 8, as the town’s new inshore lifeboat was officially named and its new station opened.

Hailed as marking ‘the next chapter of lifesaving in the town’, the occasion was not only historic but unique.

For the new inshore lifeboat house, on the approach to Castle Beach, is believed to be the only RNLI building being used for the lifesaving charity second time around.

The new inshore lifeboat station has an historic RNLI connection. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The Grade II listed building was actually used to house one of Tenby’s original rowing lifeboats between 1894 and 1905.

The D-class lifeboat arrived in the town last October to a warm welcome from locals,and on her first ‘shout’ saved the lives of two fishermen off Monkstone Point.

The D-class Kathleen Ann on the water. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The naming ceremony was delayed due to Covid restrictions, but the weekend’s glorious weather made up for the delay and it was a proud occasion for the family of one of the donors, Kathleen Ann Pearson from Halesowen, who have had a 60-year association with Tenby.

The lifeboat is named Kathleen Ann in memory of the aunt of sisters Stephanie Sambidge and Melanie Case. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

Her nieces, Melanie Case and Stephanie Sambidge and their mother Margaret Guest named the boat the Kathleen Ann, and 15 members of the family who had travelled to Tenby were looking forward a lifeboat-themed celebration meal at the Baytree in the town that evening.

A bird's eye view as the lifeboat launches. Picture:Nathan Lowe

Also leaving a generous legacy towards the lifeboat was Ann Myfanwy John, while thr re-commissioning of the lifeboat station was partly funded by a legacy from Dr and Mrs Geoffrey Wood-Smith in memory of their daughter, Patricia Wood-Smith, and a generous donation from John Hill in memory of his wife, Marjorie Hill.

The dedication ceremony was led b y the Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Tenby RNLI operations manager Phil Rees, who accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the station, said: “The arrival of a new lifeboat marks an exciting milestone in the history of our station.

"Our volunteer crew are ready to launch 24/7 when someone is in trouble and the generous legacies mean we are able to do this using the most up-to-date equipment.

"The RNLI relies on public donations and legacy funding like this and the boat has already made a huge difference to our life saving capability.”

Tenby's mayor, Councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, was amongst the guests at the ceremony. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

A service of dedication for the building and the lifeboat was led by the Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace.

MORE NEWS

It took place inside the station, which has been thoroughly modernised inside to provide changing facilites and kit storage, along with toilets and a crewroom, while maintaining the external character of the historic building.

The Kathleen Ann gets ready for her first launch following the naming ceremony. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

A slipway provides quick access to the beach, and within minutes of the naming ceremony, the Kathleen Ann was on the water.

An appreciative crowd on the beach enjoyed watching her being put through her paces by station mechanic Will Horton and crew members Rob Garland and Peter O’Hagan, overseen from the shore by coxswain Phil John.

The Kathleen Ann will complement the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, which is housed off Castle Hill. Picture: