Police are appealing for information after a rare, distinctive and expensive rally car was stolen from a locked garage.

The lime green Ford Escort RS with contrasting wheel hubs and sponsors’ logos was stolen from a locked garage in Drefach Felindre near Llandysul overnight between Friday October 7 and Saturday, October 8.

Police say the vehicle was stolen between 11pm on Fiday and 7am yesterday, Saturday.

The Ford Escort RS is a highly collectible car, with second hand models retailing on sites like Auto Trader from anything between £13,000 and nearly £85,000.

The RS was designed as a rally car for the World Rally Championships between 1993 and 1998.

A very limited number of road cars, reportedly just over £7,000, were made and sold between 1992 and 1996.

Anybody with information that could help police with their investigation should get in touch via https://orlo.uk/MvacE , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phonong 101.

Quote reference: DP-20221008-077.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/bVcH.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.