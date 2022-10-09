A registered sex offender, who allowed children as young a six to visit his house and stay in a tent in the garden overnight, is due to be sentenced tomorrow, Monday, October 10.
Karl Gould, of Brookside avenue, Johnston, allowed children, aged six and eight, to stay in a tent outside his house during a visit, believing this was not in violation of the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
Part of Gould’s requirements is to notify police if he is in the company of anyone under the age of 18 for more than 12 hours.
Gould, 58, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court September 13, and admitted to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Act 2003.
The court heard that Gould would have been in the vicinity of the children for up to 48 hours. He believed the circumstances did not warrant police notification, as the children stayed outside, and when they did come into the house, they were never left alone with him and he would go upstairs.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and released Gould on bail until tomorrow’s sentencing hearing.
