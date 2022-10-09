We recently showed you Pembrokeshire’s most expensive property, the stunning £4million Rosehill Farm in Slebech.

This week we have found Pembrokeshire’s cheapest property listed on Rightmove, a two bedroom town centre flat for just £49,950.

There are a couple of cheaper options listed on the property website but one is a parkhome and the other is a chapel in need of conversion.

This is the cheapest one that could be moved into straight away and lived in year-round.

Picture: Rightmove

The second floor flat on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, consists of two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The sellers say that it is an ideal buy to let or first-time buyer investment.

The flat is in Ettrick House, which stands on the Bush Street/Laws Street corner and comprises five flats as well as a commercial unit.

Picture: Rightmove

Flat 4, which is on the market with Guy Thomas and Co, is situated on the second floor and has been redecorated. The agents say that the roof of Ettrick House has apparently recently been recovered.

Access to flat 4 is via a communal hall and staircase. With approximate dimensions, the accommodation briefly comprises of a hall, front door and storage cupboard.

A living room measuring 11'3" x 10'9" (3.43m x 3.28m) with a window to Laws Street; a kitchen measuring 0'8" x 4'9" (3.25m x 1.45m) with a western aspect looking towards St. Johns Church.

Picture: Rightmove

It has a range of fitted units having "beech" doors and contrasting work surfaces, stainless steel sink, electric cooker point with extractor over, floor and wall tiling.

Bedroom 1 measures 11'8" x 10'8" (3.56m x 3.25m) and has an overall, western aspect. Bedroom 2 measures 11'6" x 8'2" (3.51m x 2.49m) window to Laws Street.

Picture: Rightmove

The bathroom/WC 10'7" x 5'6" (3.23m x 1.68m) consists of a three piece suite comprising bath with flexi shower and screen over, wash hand basin and W.C., tiling, accessories, cupboard with hot water cylinder.

The flat has mains water, drainage and electricity. No gas is connected. It has electric night storage heaters and Upvc framed double glazed windows and recently laid fitted carpets.

The flat is a leasehold property of 99 years from 1979. However, each flat owner now has a one sixth share in the freehold. Consequently, the leases can easily be extended.

The service charge is currently £30 per month (i.e. three hundred and sixty pounds per annum) and the ground rent is £10 per annum details to be confirmed.

For more information contact Guy Thomas & Co, 33 Main Street, Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, SA71 4JS.