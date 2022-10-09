It may feel a little chilly out there today, but recent research has revealed that Pembrokeshire has the national park with the warmest October weather.
The research found which are the best UK national parks to visit in October, by looking at the average rainfall and the average temperatures in each destination.
While the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park didn’t make the top ten for the lowest average rainfall in October, it did rank as the warmest national park.
The average October temperature in Pembrokeshire was listed at 12.7 °C, making it the joint warmest national park, alongside the New Forest.
Bottom of the list at number 10 was the Lake District with October temperatures more than three degrees colder at 9.5 °C.
The research showed that the most popular national park in the UK is South Downs with 2.31 million visitors in 2019. Stretching from Winchester in the west to Eastbourne, the park covers 628 square miles.
“National parks are great days out all year round, offering some exquisite landscape viewing and exciting outdoor activities,” said the team at Go Outdoors, which commissioned the research, “There are, however, certain times of the year which offer the perfect weather conditions for any preference.”
