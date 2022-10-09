Plans for a 1,100 panel, 2.42-acre solar park near Crymych has been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Cwm Arian Community solar park, cable connection and ancillary infrastructure will be built on land 1.5 kilometres to the south east of Llanfyrnach, near Crymych near to the existing Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (CARE) wind turbine which was granted planning following appeal.

The 0.98 hectares (2.42 acre) solar park, which will run for 35 years,will be sited on a strip of land crossing a number of grade four agricultural grazing fields.

1,100 solar panels would be erected in 10 rows of varying length running eastwest and enclosed by fencing.

There would be an inverter and 84 metres of cabling which would lead to the north to a new transformer linked to the existing wind turbine.

MORE NEWS:

Each solar panel measures 1.1 metre by 2.2 metres and would be raised on piles, positioned into an array.

The top of each solar panel would be approximately 2.6 metres above ground level and would be tilted to 25 degrees to maximise exposure to the sun.

The 1,100 solar park would produce a maximum of 522kW and would operate for a period of 35 years following the first export of electricity from the site.

Calculations show that the development would offset 200 tons of carbon dioxide annually, with a repayment of its carbon debt on construction of eight months. Animal grazing could continue under the panels following construction.

The proposed scheme will utilise the existing wind turbine track and turbine hardstanding for access and construction purposes and the solar arrays will be connected to the transformer building on the turbine hardstanding.

On the northern edge of the arrays, a battery storage unit is included to store excess production and release it to the grid during required periods of operation. A report to planners said that any identified visual harm was minor and had to be balanced against the substantial benefits of the scheme including its contribution towards meeting national renewable energy targets.

The visual harm was also temporary and reversible and there are environmental benefits in providing renewable energy.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee approved the application on Tursday, October 6, on the conditions that the project begin withing five years and that after 35 years the park would be decommissioned and the site restored to its former condition.