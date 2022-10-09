Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Estra - three year old, female, Rottweiler. Estra is a big and beautiful girl just longing to find her forever home. She knows how to sit and how to lay down and will take treats gently from your hand too. She is looking to be homed as an only dog with someone who has experience of the breed or similar breeds. She is an amazing girl who is just filled with love! She will need to learn all about house training and cannot live with cats.

Calon - nine years old, male, Cross Breed. Calon has sadly been returned to us after six years in a home due to her owner being unable to care for her any longer. She has been very loved and is a wonderful dog and Calon's previous owner tells us one of her greatest pleasures is to have a fuss from everyone when they used to sit outside a cafe. She has three legs but this doesn't bother her at all and she only requires short walks. She would like to be homed as an only dog with no other animals in the home.

Jazz - four years old, male, German Shepherd. Jazz is a wonderful boy and with humans he is a total teddy bear! He absolutely loves fuss and belly rubs! He isn't keen on other dogs and can be reactive to them and so is looking for a home where he is the only dog. He already knows how to sit and with the right training we think he is going to be the most wonderful and loving companion. He will need an adult only home with someone with experience of the breed or similar breeds.

Ocher - six years old, female, Cockapoo. Ocher is a lovely girl who has come to us from a breeder. She loves other dogs and will need at least one other dog in her new home to be her friend. She is quite nervous of humans at the moment but once you spend some time with her she does start to come out of her shell and will offer your hands gentle kisses.

Willow - five years old, female, Goldendoodle. Willow was adopted for a short period of time, but sadly one of the resident dogs in her new home didn't accept her and so she is back in our care. Willow has progressed really well and now will take treats from the hand and walks lovely on the lead. We are also told that she is now house trained, but she might need some reminders of this in her new home. She loves to cuddle and is very affectionate. She loves to explore the garden and would love a nice big garden in her new home.