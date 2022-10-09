The Fishguard area’s cheapest and most expensive streets have been revealed by researchers looking at data from the last five years.

The area’s most expensive streets include Parc y Ffynnon, Dwrbach near Scleddau, Lowertown’s Quay Street and Fishguard’s Main Street.

Quay Street id the area's second most expensive. Picture: Western Telegraph

The average property price in each of these streets has exceeded £337,000 with each street selling three properties in the last five years.

The area’s cheapest streets include Fishguard’s Smyth Street, Ropewalk and Cefn Coed in Dwrbach near Scleddau.

Average prices in these areas over the past five years have been below £111,500 with each street averaging between four and five property sales.

Back to the area’s most expensive street, Parc y Fynnon in Dwrbach. This is a residential Cul-de-Sac of four modern properties, situated off Chapel Road. It is within 350 yards or so of the centre of the village and the Main A40 Fishguard to Haverfordwest Road.

The average house there has four to five bedrooms and three bathrooms with views over the nearby fields.

Three of the four properties have been sold there over the past five years with an average price of £384,833.

The second most expensive street is the picturesque Quay Street in Lowertown a tourist honeypot where many of the homes are now second homes or holiday lets. The average house price here is £361,333.

Main Street with its period properties is the third most expensive, averaging 337,333.

The area’s cheapest street is Smyth Street which has smaller terraced properties and an average house price of £99,500.

Smyth Street is the area's cheapest street. Picture: Google Maps

Ropewalk, near to Lota Park is the second cheapest street with the average price being £106,250 over the past five years.

Cefn Coed, which is just a five minute walk from the area’s most expensive street, with an average price of £111,487.

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2017 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the SA65 postcode.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said that his researchers had only ranked streets that had more than three sales in the last five years ‘to keep the data less skewed’.