The owners of a one-of-a-kind electric bike, stolen from Milford Haven last night, are appealing for the public’s help to find it.
The custom-made electric bike, which has only just been built was stolen from the Rath area of the town last night.
The bike is black and has a Commercial logo on the cross bar.
The owners have informed the police but in the meantime are urging people to keep an eye out for it and to report it if it is seen or if anybody tries to approach the about buying it.
Anyone with information about the missing bike should ring Milford Haven police station on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here