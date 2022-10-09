Superdrug is recalling one of its products due to the fact it may contain small pieces of metal.

The product in question is a Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake.

Understandably it has been labelled "unsafe to drink" because of the error that has led to small bits of metal possibly being in the product.

The affected product has a best before date of May 31, 2023 and comes in a pack size of eight 26g sachets.

9 October - @superdrug recalls Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/zSo8Upc4bw pic.twitter.com/X5ZItKh24h — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 9, 2022

In a statement the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Superdrug is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

"If you would like any further information, please contact Superdrug Customer Relations on 03456 710709 or email help@superdrug.com."

What is a product recall?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.