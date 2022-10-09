The people of Pembroke Dock are rallying round the ten-year-old boy who was seriously injured on Friday evening after the scooter he was riding collided with a car.

It is understood that little Leo Penson became trapped under the car before emergency services arrived on the scene and emergency responders were forced to use a jack knife to free him from the vehicle.

“Leo has suffered an awful lot for a young boy and it’s now important for the community to do everything it can to support him through the weeks and months that lie ahead,” said family friend Gem Louise Phillips.

Gem has now set up a JustGiving page to help Leo’s family cover some of the financial costs of his recovery process.

“Leo has five dislodged broken ribs, three fractured ribs, a punctured lung caused by the dislodged broken ribs and he’s also broken all of his right side with two broken bones in his right leg which means he is going to be plastered from hip to ankle. We also understand that he has suffered bruising to his intestines.

“There’s no doubt that Leo is very lucky to be alive but we’re still unsure how long he is going to be in hospital for.

“We’re just asking people to donate whatever they can, no matter how big or small, as I know it’s going to mean the world to him and his family at this hard time.”

The JustGiving page can be visited on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemlouise-phillips?utm_term=XWm6pydVK&fbclid=IwAR1OohoFZHhHyQWpXNhatBeYE-LQiV1dTyQac3dUIUqFGwNnn7Md-Ptmrt4

The accident took place at around 6.50pm on Friday evening, October 7, at Bush Street. Police officers have confirmed that the collision involved Leo’s scooter and a white Skoda car and they are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.

“We are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, at approximately 18.50hrs on the 7th of October 2022,” said a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Could anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting DP-20221007-337.”

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221007-337.