A valuable rally car, stolen from a locked shed, has been found stripped to its shell.

The lime green Ford Escort RS with contrasting wheel hubs and sponsors’ logos was stolen from a locked garage in Drefach Felindre near Llandysul overnight between Friday October 7 and Saturday, October 8.

The Ford Escort RS is a highly collectible car, with second hand models retailing on sites like Auto Trader from anything between £13,000 and nearly £85,000.

The RS was designed as a rally car for the World Rally Championships between 1993 and 1998.

A very limited number of road cars, reportedly just over £7,000, were made and sold between 1992 and 1996.

How very sad.

Stolen yesterday from a locked garage in Llandysul, found a few hours ago, stripped and dumped. pic.twitter.com/plN28iee7z — B.W.Y Canine Ltd (@BWYK9) October 9, 2022

This particular rally model had a Vauxhall engine, toovey on throttle bodies and dry sump, a gearbox tractive, fully floating atlas axle, Reiger suspension, modular setup, Ap brakes, and Atech seats.

The thieves have stripped all of this from the vehicle. It was found in the forestry by the windmills at the top of Newcastle Emlyn today (Sunday).

The shell is currently with the police in the forensics department.

Police are still appealing for any information on the theft and are asking anybody with any information to contact them on https://orlo.uk/MvacE , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phonong 101.

Quote reference: DP-20221008-077.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/bVcH.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.