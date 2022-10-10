Every year Christmas Day is marked by a bank holiday, but this year the holiday day will not take place on the most festive day of the year.
It comes as December 25 falls on a Sunday, meaning a substitute weekday will instead be chosen so the official bank holiday can still take place.
The Christmas Day bank holiday will instead be observed on Tuesday, December 27, after the official Boxing Day.
New Year’s Day bank holiday will also be impacted as January 1 is on a Sunday, meaning that the official date for a bank holiday will be moved just a day later to January 2.
Full list of Bank Holidays we have to look forward to in 2022
Whilst both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are not bank holidays.
Although the dates have changed, the bank holiday rule still applies to all employees.
As employers are not required to give employees the bank holiday off which could potentially affect the way your benefits are paid.
