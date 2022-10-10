A driver caught speeding twice within minutes on the same stretch of road must pay £348 and has had six points put on her licence.

Claire Louise Thomas of Ferry Terrace, Waterloo, Pembroke Dock, was clocked in her Mini driving at 35 miles per hour on the on A4139 in Jameston, Pembrokeshire at 1.14pm on March 26 of this year.

On the same day just minutes later she was clocked speeding again, this time driving at 38 miles an hour at 1.27.

Thomas’ speeding was discussed twice by magistrates in Llanelli on October 4. The 48-year-old did not appear in person. For the fist offence she was found guilty under the single justice procedure.

For the second 1.27pm speeding offence she entered a guilty plea under the same procedure.

Thomas was fined £60 for the first offence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.

For the second offence she was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

Again, her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

She has until November 1 to pay the first sum while a collection order was made for the second.

Magistrates withdrew a third charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required