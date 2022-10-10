One of Neyland’s most popular pubs – The Admiral Benbow – has been forced to call last orders following this autumn’s massive hike in energy costs.

This week proprietor Helen Thomas said it was impossible to continue trading after she has seen her energy bill triple in price.

“It’s very sad and extremely disappointing, not just for me, but for the whole community,” Helen Thomas told The Western Telegraph.

“Small pubs like the Benbow provide a really important link to so many people but after my electric bill rose from £500 to £1,500, it’s impossible to keep going.”

Helen has been running the Benbow for the past five years during which time she has injected a lot of energy and enthusiasm into the pub’s events.

She has organised regular karaoke nights and drag artist comedy acts and has also raised a significant amount of money for local charities.

“At the moment I don’t know what the future holds,” said Helen.

“Hopefully things will improve in the New Year and we’ll be able to re-open. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Admiral Benbow is having to deal with the current financial crisis along with hundreds of pubs across the UK where energy costs have soared by upwards of 300 per cent.

Bosses of six of the UK’s biggest pub and brewing companies have already signed an open letter to the government urging it to act in order to avoid “real and serious irreversible” damage to the sector.

Businesses, unlike households, operate without a regulated energy price cap, meaning their bills will be pushed even higher.

Some pub owners are warning that their bills have quadrupled or are struggling to even find suppliers willing to power their venues when contracts come up for renewal.

