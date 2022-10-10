A convicted sex offender who allowed two young children to sleep in a tent in his garden has today appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.

Karl Gould allowed the children, aged six and eight, to sleep in a ten in his garden over two consecutive nights in July, 2022.

Knowing that he was a registered sex offender, a member of the public alerted the police of the fact that the children were staying at his property.

"The police visited the premises and disovered that a woman who had two young children was visiting," explained Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

"The lady travelled to Haverfordwest on July 22 and stayed in a tent in the garden that night and also the following night, July 23."

Ms Vaughan said that whenever the children were allowed to enter the living room of the defendant's home, Gould remained upstairs.

"But the requirement of the order stated that he had to notify the police if children stayed in his household for a minimum period of 12 hours."

Today (Monday), Gould pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of the court order.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who stated his client was unaware that the children wen't allowed to stay in the garden.

"He allowed them to stay as he believed they were only prevented from being inside the house," he said.

"The intention was that the woman and children would stay at a different address, but they were unable to do this. So he allowed them to stay in his garden."

After considering a comprehensive probation report, Gould was given a 12 month community order which includes a ten-day rehabilitation requirement. He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.