THE SITUATION regarding public conveniences in Cardigan is dire, with only two sets of public toilets currently open in the town.
That was the blunt opinion of Cllr Elaine Evans at a recent meeting of Cardigan Town Council, when it emerged that vandalism had once again put one of Cardigan’s few remaining toilet blocks out of action.
In her monthly report, Cllr Evans revealed that ‘due to an unprecedented wave of vandalism’ Ceredigion County Council officers had been left with no choice but to temporarily close the toilets situated near the Lower Mwldan Car Park.
“There has been similar vandalism in Bath House Car Park public conveniences and earlier this year the Victoria Gardens public conveniences were also closed after a deliberate fire,” she told fellow town councillors.
“The situation is dire - these are the only two public conveniences now open in town.”
It is not the first time vandals have forced the closure of Cardigan loos.
Back in 2016, stung by the lack of toilets in Cardigan town centre, community group 4CG took over the running of the toilets in Chancery Lane, only to eventually admit defeat after being faced with spiralling repair costs caused by repeated night-time attacks.
Only last month councillors complained that the lack of available public toilets in Cardigan continued to be a ‘massive strike’ against the town, although council clerk Eleri Maskell reminded members that county councillor Clive Davies was trying to persuade Ceredigion County Council to re-open the toilets in Chancery Lane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here