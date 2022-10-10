WOMEN during the Second World War will be celebrated with a performance at the Torch Theatre later this month.
The theatre in Milford Haven will be hosting Lilies on the Land which will celebrate the Women's Land Army during the conflict.
It will tell the stories of four women who signed up to become Land Girls and determined to work on farms across the country to help the war effort and shows how the women dealt with the hardships of farming life, the pressures of war and being away from their families.
The performance is based on letters and interviews by the actual Land Girls.
It is directed by Amy Astley and Duffy from the Apollo Theatre Company and supported by funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
This production will feature integrated British Sign Language throughout and will be captioned.
Lilies on the Land will visit the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £17 / £15.50 concession. To book tickets, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01646 695267. To find out more or to book, email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk
