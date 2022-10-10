Pembroke Dock’s BT and Openreach workers stood in solidarity this morning (Monday, 10 October) in dispute of BT’s unilateral imposition of real-terms pay cuts.

The picket line was formed outside the Pembroke Dock telephone exchange in opposition to the cuts, which staff say will affect all CWU-represented grades (the Communication Workers Union).

“BT Group’s approach to the annual pay review this year represents a radical departure by management from the time-honoured partnership approach to industrial relations that’s underpinned 35 years of industrial peace in the BT Group,” commented a spokesperson of the CWU.

“Instead of following normal negotiating protocols, under which a draft deal that is fair and acceptable to both sides is arrived at through discussions BT, has abruptly terminated the talks after just six short meetings.”

The dispute involves more than 40,000 CWU members who are working for either BT or Openreach.

BT claims the flat-rate settlement of £1,500 that it then imposed without agreement, equates to between 3.8% and 8% dependent on where individuals sit on the pay scale.

But CWU state that BT’s claim that the higher percentage will go to the company’s lowest paid workers is illusory.

“Up to two thirds of the £1,500 uplift had previously been paid out to address a recruitment and retention crisis in the company’s call centres where new hires had been placed on unagreed pay rates that were only marginally over the Real Living Wage," said a spokesperson.

"The CWU therefore calculates that even the biggest beneficiaries of this year’s imposed flat rate pay award have only received around 5 per cent – with the vast majority of CWU-represented grades receiving only a little over 4 per cent and some even lower."

The spokesperson went on to say that in 2021 members received no consolidated pay rise at all, and even the agreed settlement in 2020 was slightly below inflation.

This is the CWU’s first company-wide industrial action ballot since 1987 after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action. After 10,353 ballot papers were issued to workers, 91.5 per cent voted in favour.

The CWU now hopes that today’s picket line will persuade management to go back to the negotiating table for further talks.