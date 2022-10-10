Interested parties are being invited to tender for a new South West Wales Regional Civil Engineering Contractors Framework, valued at an approximate £430million.

Carmarthenshire County Council in association with Ceredigion County Council, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and Swansea Council (‘the Councils’) wish to appoint contractors for the delivery of civil engineering-related construction projects across the region.

The £430million regional framework will run from 2023 to 2026 with an option to extend for up to an additional 12 months.

The framework will include value-banded and geographical/regional lots for civil engineering works; ranging from very small to large works.

There are also lots for specialist civils works, such as demolition, public lighting, lining and road marking, surfacing, ground investigations, marine works and traffic management.

The councils in the region say they are committed to contributing to the social, economic and environmental well-being of their communities.

As well as offering an opportunity for local contractors to bid for work, a key element of the Framework will be the incorporation of Community Benefits for projects with a value of £1million or more.

In addition to delivering the primary project or scheme, the councils will seek to promote additional, wider sustainable opportunities.

A key addition to the new framework is the inclusion of county-specific lots for very small civil engineering resource services, up to £50,000 in value.

The councils want to encourage small and medium businesses to bid for a place on these lots to provide them with additional resource for works such as:

General civil works

Earthworks

Fencing

Drainage

Bricklaying

Stone masonry

Welding and metal work

Kerbing

Bridge painting

Concrete repairs

Shuttering

Steel fixing

Emergency response works

Business Wales will also be facilitating a free ‘Live Tender Webinar’ specifically for those tendering for this framework, to be held on October 18, 2022.

Business Wales will offer advice and guidance on accessing the e-tender and submitting a bid.

Registration is essential in order to reserve a place on the webinar, therefore, to register, contact Business Wales on 01267 233749 or by email at westwales@businesswales.org.uk

For further details of the framework and how to access the tender and associated documents as well as submit a bid, see the Contract Notice at https://www.sell2wales.gov.wales/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=OCT414284