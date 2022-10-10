A PLAY with a live DJ set is coming to the Torch Theatre later this month.

My Mix(ed up) Tape will be brought to the Milford Haven theatre by writer and performer Katie Payne.

She will be joined by Glade Marie who will be doing the DJ set.

Ms Payne said: "I wanted to make something in the valleys, that's relatable, fun, that's accessible and that has live music in the form of Glade Marie giving us that DJ energy."

The play follows Phoebe who left her hometown of Pontypridd but is having to go to her cousin Caroline's wedding when she would rather not see a number of people there.

Through the wedding soundtrack emerge the usual likely suspects, including Dai One Shoe and Leather Bag Face Linda, who Phoebe will do her best to not eye-roll at - but this trip home feels different, is different. Will Phoebe be able to work out how she can survive the night before it all catches up with her?

My Mix(ed up) Tape will be at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 29. The performance will be signed by BSL interpreter, Sami Dunn. Tickets cost £10, £9 Cons and £7 for U26, and can be booked from the Torch’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk

There will be swearing and sexual language in the performance as well as references to sex, bullying, physical violence, domestic abuse/violence and abortion.