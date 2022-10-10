Our live feed has now finished.
- Pupils and staff have been safely evacuated from Manorbier VC Church in Wales School after a fire broke out in the roof of the building this morning.
- Children will resume lessons tomorrow, but will be learning online
- The headteacher has praised her pupils for their 'exemplary' behaviour
