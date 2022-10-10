Summary

Fire breaks out at Manorbier VC School

By Ruth Davies

  • Pupils and staff have been safely evacuated from Manorbier VC Church in Wales School after a fire broke out in the roof of the building this morning.
  • Children will resume lessons tomorrow, but will be learning online
  • The headteacher has praised her pupils for their 'exemplary' behaviour

