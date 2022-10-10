A POPULAR musical will be performed in Milford Haven this weekend.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys And Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Oliviers.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys And Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy.

It follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck.

All the while, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown.

Guys And Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score makes Guys And Dolls a crowd pleaser with hits including; ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat’, ‘I’ve Never Been in Love Before’ and many many more.

Guys and Dolls is at Boulevard Showbar from October 13-15.

Tickets available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/milford-haven/boulevard-show-bar/guys-dolls/e-mzypal