THE lowest he’d been in two and half years, that was chairman Rob Edwards’ reaction as Haverfordwest crashed out the JD Welsh Cup at the weekend to Ardal League South East minnows Trethomas Bluebirds AFC.

The Bluebirds lost 2-1 at the CCB Centre For Sporting Excellence, with Jack Wilson’s opener cancelled out by a brace from Levi Rees which was enough for the hosts to come away with victory in Caerphilly.

After the game Rob Edwards’ was despondent on Twitter saying he hadn’t felt this bad about the side’s form for a long time in what he described as ‘the lowest of the low’.

“Yesterday was the lowest I’ve been in two and half years,” said Edwards, “however, today is a new day.

“You have to experience the lowest of the lows to really enjoy and appreciate the highest of the highs, and we will keep working to get there.”

Haverfordwest’s form has fallen off a cliff since the opening few rounds of the season - which at one point saw the Bluebirds at the summit of the Cymru Premier.

County have won one of their last five league outings, and this latest result means the Bluebirds have crashed out of two cup competitions in the opening rounds, having been dumped from the Welsh League Cup by Taff’s Well a few weeks ago.

Only last week manager Tony Pennock lamented the fact Haverfordwest hadn’t gone out and signed a new number nine, with the departure of Alhagi Touray Sisay to Accrington Stanley in the summer.

Pennock’s side took the lead when Jenkins’ ball upfield was headed into the path of Wilson by Dugan who stayed composed to roll the ball past Harry Irving to make it 1-0.

Trethomas found a response with the half-hour mark approaching, as Rees forced the ball in at the far post to draw the Ardal Leagues outfit level.

A pivotal moment of the match came when Gareth Tedstone was played through on goal before going to ground just outside the area, with referee Jordan Harman adjudged that Jenkins had committed a foul, and showed the defender a straight red card.

Haverfordwest’s hearts were broken deep into injury time when Trethomas found the third and decisive goal of the evening as the ball found its way to Rees inside the area, and the forward curled home to clinch victory for his team.

Haverfordwest next play Aberystwyth away on Friday, October 14 in the JD Cymru Premier, KO 8pm.

Trethomas Bluebirds: Irving, Emmanuel, Bolter (Briers 77′), Evans, Bevan, Rutherford (C), Gameson, Harding (Raymond 87′), Loss, Tedstone (Hill 82′), Rees

Substitutes not used: Hill, Newman-Jones

Haverfordwest County: Idzi, George, Patten, Jenkins, Humphreys, Abbruzzese, Rees (C), Watts, Veale, Wilson, Dugan

Substitutes not used: Jones, H. John, Watkins