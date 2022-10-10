NARBERTH RFC marched on in the WRU Championship after beating Beddau at the weekend 21-13.

The result puts Narberth sixth in the table with three wins and two losses.

Despite the victory, head coach Sean Gale wants to see a little more from his side in the up and coming weeks as the Otters face some tough fixtures.

“It was not an outstanding team performance," said Gale after the match, "but after a run of very hard matches where several of our players have picked up injuries we were pleased to come away with another win which the players thoroughly deserved for all the hard work they have put in during the last few weeks.”

Report by Rob Lewis

Narberth faced Beddau at the Lewis Lloyd Ground on Saturday and the visitors are always a tough and difficult side to face- this game was no exception.

Beddau got off to a good start and after only five minutes were in front when their full back kicked a penalty (0-3).

For the next twenty minutes most of the pressure came from the visitors but the Otters defence was outstanding and despite dominating territory and possession Beddau failed to add any additional points save for one further penalty (0-6).

Then after a rare incursion into the Beddau 22 metre area, Narberth were awarded a penalty and kicked to the corner.

From the lineout the Otters formed a rolling maul and pushed Beddau back to their try line.

A score seemed inevitable but Beddau pulled the maul down and the referee had no hesitation but to award Narberth a penalty try (7-6).

Beddau continued to control most of the possession but then from a scrum close to the halfway line home scrum half Lewys Gibby received the ball, spotted a gap in the defence and sprinted downfield.

He then passed to his supporting wing Josh Evans who cut inside the Beddau defence and as he was brought to ground close to the Beddau line he managed to get a pass away to Gibby who dived over in the corner to score a brilliant try.

Wing Nick Gale converted from the touchline to make the score 14-6 and that remained the score at halftime.

All photos by Myrddin Dennis

Prop Bradley Davies on the charge

Winger Nick Gale stole the ball on an interception and scored

Second half

In the second half the Otters had more possession, ran the ball wide and stretched the Beddau defence but were unable to increase their lead.

Beddau kept battling on and were constantly testing the Narberth defence.

From a dangerous looking attack they passed the ball along the back line but when getting close to the Otters 22 metre line a pass was intercepted by wing Gale who sprinted away to score under the Beddau posts. Gale converted his try to give the Otters a commanding lead of 21 – 6 going into the last quarter.

Beddau refused to give up and finally got the try they deserved when their centre breached the Narberth defence for the first and only time in the match from a scrum close to the Otters line and scored a try under the posts which was converted to make the final score 21-13.

Narberth next play at home to Pontypool on Saturday October 15.

