Play teams across the Hywel Dda University Health Board hospitals have been recognised at this year’s Starlight’s Health Play Awards.

Play teams at Glangwili, Bronglais and Withybush hospitals were runners up of Play Team of the Year at this year’s Starlight’s Health Play Awards.

This week (October 10 to 14), the health board is celebrating Play in Hospital Week aiming to raise awareness of the benefits of play in the treatment of seriously ill children.

The health board’s play teams work directly with children in hospitals, empowering them to understand more about their treatment, develop coping techniques, distract them during procedures and support their mental health whilst they’re undergoing treatment.

Karen Thomas, head of therapeutic play says: “We work to make the doctors and nurses jobs easier so they can focus on the medical side of things.

“Play is so important, it’s the right of every child and it’s so important they have that when they come into hospital.

“It’s all about normalising what a child would normally do at home, such as playing with toys.”

“It’s so lovely to have this award. We really appreciate the recognition; it shows the hard work we do doesn’t go unnoticed. We’re only a small team, so it will really give us all a boost.”