Hattrick hero Mikey Chandler helped Neyland cruise through round one of the West Wales FA Cup, beating Swansea opponents Port Tennant Colts 4-1.

The game was a feisty affair from the off with two rash challenges on Josh Watts resulting in Neil Crawshaw making an early booking.

After 17 minutes of sustained pressure by Neyland, with a number of shots blocked, a shot by Watts resulted in Mikey Chandler scoring from the left side of the penalty spot for the home side.

The next piece of action came just after the hour mark when a freekick from the right hand side of the field evaded the defence and was slotted home by A Hook to get a goal for the visitors and make it 1-1.

Then, ten minutes later, a neat move by Neyland on the right saw Jaffa pass to Chandler and from there it was all Chandler who swivelled and shot left footed into the bottom right hand corner to make it 2-1 and bag his second of the game.

Chandler completed his hattrick in the 90th minute when an excellent pass by Jack John saw Chandler through on goal to slot home.

Neyland landed a final blow in injury time when Jaffa chipped over for Max Bowman Davies to go through on goal and make it 4-1.

A spokesperson for Neyland said there were some outstanding performers in the team.

“Ben Fairburn was strong at back aided by Andrew Kemp, Josh and Jaffa who dominated in midfield and Max Bowman Davies was just too fast for the Colts defence.”

Neyland were clearly satisfied with the win

The first round of the cup saw some seriously big wins and history made in the clash between Carmarthenshire’s Seaside AFC and Abergwili.

The Seasiders beat their opponents an incredible 15-0 with Joel Andrews bagging 11 goals, breaking the club record of goals scored by a single player in a single game.

Other big results saw Llanerch Rovers get walloped 12-0 at home to Treboeth United

Another result saw a Pembrokeshire team on the wrong side of a big score.

St Ishmaels lost to FC Bonymaen of the Swansea area 9-0.

In an all Pembrokeshire derby Kilgetty and Tenby played out a 2-2 thriller, with Tenby eventually going through 3-1 on penalties.

Selected results West Wales FA Cup Rnd1: Crown Park Suburbs 4-2 Lawrenny; FC Bonymaen 9-0 St Ishmaels; Kilgetty 2-2 Tenby (Tenby win 3-1 on pens); Milford United 3-0 Tonna; N Hedges Saundersfoot 1-8 Gorseinon Athletic; Newport Tigers 2-3 Waunarlwydd Galaxy; Neyland 4-1 Port Tennant Colts; Pennar Robins 2-0 FC need; Resolven 2-1 Fishguard Sports; Seaside 15-0 Abergwili; Solva 5-5 St Thomas Stars (St Thomas Stars win 4 - 3 on pens); St Clears 5-1 Harp Rovers; Trallwm 6-1 Narberth; Tumble United 2-1 Kidwelly Town

