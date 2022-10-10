Report by Graham Willcocks

TREFLOYNE Junior Golf Academy has set up a lottery jackpot that helps give local youngsters the chance to try golf without having to buy expensive kit or make a long-term commitment.

Each week half the stake money goes to support the kids’ golfing activities and the other half adds to the prize for one lucky winner.

The man who started it all is Meurig Evans, and he explained that it’s simple.

"You just tick four numbers between 0 and 24, fill in your contact details and put £1 in the envelope."

As he said, it’s certainly not only golfers who enter.

"A lot of people who aren’t weekly regulars at Trefloyne get a year’s entry in advance, to make sure their numbers are in the weekly draw.

"And quite a few people come up to Trefloyne Manor and enter while they’re having a coffee or a snack in delightful surroundings, while a few call into the bar or the shop just to enter the draw."

The proceeds from the lottery have helped give dozens of local youngsters the chance to try golf, have fun and develop their skills.

All the equipment is provided and qualified coaches lead the sessions, with approved volunteers always on hand to look after the kids.

Not surprisingly the Academy is still growing, expanding the age ranges and continuing to coach the current Academy members. And it’s open to any local youngsters aged 4—14 who’d like to give it a try.

If you’d like to know more about the lottery or your child would like to join in the fun and try golf, give Ryan a call at the Trefloyne Golf Shop – 01834 845639.