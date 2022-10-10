CRYMYCH and Newcastle Emlyn are both in the hunt for the National League 1 West title after wins over the weekend.
Crymych squeezed through against Gowerton by just two points winning 23-25.
Newcastle Emlyn’s result was a little more convincing but still close as they beat Goresinon 23-28.
The wins put them joint top with Llangennech on 15 points however Llangennech have a game in hand after an impressive 100 per cent start to the season.
Both Pembroke and Whitland suffered losses with Whitland suffering a big defeat to Hendy 64-35 and Pembroke losing to Penclawdd 12-29 – leaving them bottom of the league.
In league 2 Kidwelly and Tenby played an epic, Kidwelly coming out on top by a single point with the full-time score 27-26.
The win puts Kidwelly in third place just two points behind top-of-the-table Pontarddulais who sit on 18 points.
Tenby are still holding their ground in midtable sitting on 12 points having had two victories and suffered two defeats.
Admiral National League 1 West: Felinfoel 13-13 Aberystwyth; Gorseinon 23-28 Newcastle Emlyn; Gowerton 23-25 Crymych; Llangennech 39-11 Llanelli Wanderers; Pembroke 12-29 Penclawdd; Yr Hendy 64-35 Whitland
Admiral National League 2 West: Fishguard 19-20 Nantgaredig; Kidwelly 27-26 Tenby United; Loughor 41-12 Pontyberem; Milford Haven 6-27 Pontarddulais; Mumbles 27-12 Carmarthen Athletic; Tycroes 18-27 Burry Port
