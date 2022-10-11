The quality of tourism businesses across the county will be celebrated this year at the inaugural Croeso Awards. Organised by Visit Pembrokeshire, the awards, sponsored by cottages.com, will be hosted by TV and radio personality Jason Mohammad.

The awards dinner will take place at Crug Glas Country House, St.Davids on October 20.

Jane Rees Baynes, Chair of Visit Pembrokeshire said: “Visit Pembrokeshire is the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for the county. It’s a trade led public/private sector partnership and the first of its kind in Wales.

"We have an ambitious plan to grow tourism sustainably over the next five years in a way that will benefit our communities.

"Visit Pembrokeshire appreciates the importance of recognising and rewarding tourism businesses who work hard to provide an unrivalled visitor experience and, following unprecedented disruption to everyone’s lives caused by Covid, we feel the time is now right to host our inaugural Croeso Awards."

BBC’s Jason Mohammad, the anchor on the long-running BBC1 football roundup show Final Score and presenter on the BBC Radio 2 Good Morning Sunday show will host the awards ceremony.

Emma Thornton, CEO at Visit Pembrokeshire said: ”The standard of entries at our first Croeso Awards has been exceptionally high which has made the judging process incredibly tough for our panel of independent industry experts from across Wales and the UK.

"The Awards evening promises to be a fantastic event and will throw the spotlight on the outstanding tourism product we have here in Pembrokeshire.

"Our panel of independent judges who have a wealth of tourism, hospitality, and business experience deliberated for two weeks, scoring each nomination before concluding the shortlist."

The full list of categories and finalists are:

Self-catering Accommodation provider of the Year sponsored by Holidaycottages.co.uk

• Clydey Cottages

• Newgale Holidays

• West Wales Luxury Cottages

Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Milford Waterfront

• Carew Castle & Tidal Mill

• Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

• Mansion of Mystery

Taste of Pembrokeshire sponsored by A2Z Food Safety

• Coast, Saundersfoot

• Nags Head, Abercych

• Stackpole Inn

Regenerative Tourism Award sponsored by Ty Milford Waterfront

• Bluestone Brewing

• Castell Henllys

• Really Wild Emporium

Caravan Park of the Year sponsored by Hoseasons

• Trees Caravan Park

• Tregroes Caravan, Camping & Glamping

• Folly Farm Holiday Park

Open to All - Inclusive Tourism Award sponsored by Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

• Celtic Quest Coasteering

• Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority

• Torch Theatre

Hotel of the Year sponsored by High Level Software

• Grove, Narberth

• Twr y Felin

• Ty Milford Waterfront

Young Tourism Person of the Year sponsored by Pembrokeshire College

• Samuel Williams – Stay Pembrokeshire

• Ollie Ryder – Ty Milford Waterfront

Activity/Experience Provider of the Year sponsored by Route Media

• Celtic Quest Coasteering

• Llys y Fran Lake

• Voyages of Discovery

B&B/Guesthouse of the Year sponsored by Valero

• Roch Castle

• Ty Melin

Tourism Innovation Award sponsored by LHP Accountants

• St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery

• Velfrey Vineyard

• West Wales Luxury Cottages

Campsite/Glamping Provider of the Year sponsored by Oakwood Theme Park

• Celtic Camping

• Tregroes

• Celtic Escapes

For more information about the Croeso Awards please visit www.visitpembrokeshire.com/croeso-awards