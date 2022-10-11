The youth of Milford Haven can look forward to a warmer winter thanks to a new initiative set up by the Port of Milford Haven.

The Winter Warmer Nights initiative is a new scheme which offers young people a safe, warm place to go to over the next few months, when many families may find themselves struggling financially.

The initiative will take place at Milford United Football Club every Wednesday evening and is open to all 11-17 year olds.

"The sessions are an opportunity for young people to socialise with their friends, stay warm, enjoy a hot meal and watch films," said the Port's community engagement assistant, Hollie Phillips.

"We're acutely aware of the strain many families will be under this winter as the cost of living crisis hits hard in our communities. So because our partners at Milford Youth Matters already have an excellent relationship with the young people in our town they're well-placed to create a warm inviting environment they can enjoy with their friends.”

MORE NEWS

Milford Youth Matters Co-ordinator, Dayle Gibby, will be running the Winter Warmer Nights with his team.

“It’s once again fantastic to be co-delivering another project with the Port of Milford Haven," he said. "The Winter Warmer Nights is an opportunity to provide young people with a space to access hot meals at a low cost, to socialise with friends and volunteer.

"The initiative is still at its early stages and will develop during the project period ad we're extremely thankful to our partners at the Port who are supporting with the delivery, and to Milford Haven Football Club for hosting the sessions.”

The sessions will be held between 5.30-8.30pm with food served at 6pm. For any queries please contact Dayle at dayle.mym@outlook.com