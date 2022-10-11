Inconsiderate motorists are causing tempers to fray at Pembroke Dock’s popular retail outlet, The St Govan’s Shopping Centre.

Traders say that the external fire door which is situated in the service lane at the rear of the building is being regularly blocked by parked cars and subsequently left for considerable lengths of time.

“This is happening during the opening times for the general public as well as when the shopping centre is shut,” commented one of the traders.

“We just want the public to be aware that traders or other people could be inside this building at any time. And naturally because this is our fire door, this is potentially extremely dangerous.”

The traders’ concerns are being echoed by customers.

“All I can say is, let’s just hope that a fire doesn’t break out when that door is being blocked by a vehicle,” commented one.

“It’s extremely dangerous and shows there’s no such thing as common sense. But sadly this seems to be an ongoing problem, so it’s high time that something gets done before it’s too late.”

The traders’ anger is being further exacerbated by the fact that a free public car park is situated just a three-minute walk away from the St Govan’s Shopping Centre.

“Pembroke Dock is very lucky to have this free car park at Western Way as well as a pay and display car park across the road on Lower Meyrick Street," said one trader.

"So there’s really no need for anyone to park in the service lane unless they’re loading or unloading their vehicles to the attached shops.”

St Govan’s Shopping Centre is an undercover retail outlet situated in Dimond Street which has attracted a wide cross-section of independent traders since it opened.

Traders include Pembrokeshire Refill, Heart of the Hoof and Neens Chocolate as well as the community fridge, which is being operated by PATCH.