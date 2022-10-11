Milford Haven girl Annabel Jones is a driving force behind some of the most provocative, innovative and satirical series on television.

Now the top-ranking Black Mirror producer has been named as winner of one of BAFTA Cymru’s highest accolades – the prestigious Sian Phillips Award.

This is given to a Welsh individual who has been recognised as making significant contributions in either major feature films or network television programmes.

"It’s a huge honour to have received this special award from BAFTA Cymru and I’m very proud to be Welsh,” she said.

“The idea of being given this accolade by the television and film industry in my home country is more fanciful than any episode of Black Mirror.”

Annabel’s varied and extensive repertoire spans almost three decades, with credits including Dead Set (2008), Charlie Brooker’s various Wipe and Cunk incarnations (2009), A Touch of Cloth (2012-2014) and Death To 2020 (2020 and 2021) with a reputation for creating daring and entertaining television.

Born and brought up in Milford Haven, Jones studied Development Economics at the London School of Economics.

Her first job was at the post-production outfit The Mill, and from there, she moved to the production giant EndemolShine, where she was charged with finding talent keen on setting up their own company.

This role introduced her to writer Charlie Brooker and a creative partnership of the ages was born.

Over the following years, they worked together at Zeppotron (2000), formed House of Tomorrow (2014) and, most recently, Broke & Bones (2020).

Annabel said: "As we started as friends, Charlie and I shared a sense of humour and a mutual disrespect.

"I think that is the secret of our creative collaboration – we are nearly always creatively aligned but when we aren’t, we can be honest with each other. We do respect each other but not at the expense of a good joke."

While all their work is distinct, it is the anthology series Black Mirror (2011-) that has been the pair’s standout production.

Its five seasons have included two specials, including the innovative Bandersnatch (2018), which earned Jones her fifth Emmy Award and ninth BAFTA nomination.

Jones has also won an International Emmy, a Producers’ Guild of America, a Rose D'or, a Peabody Award, a Broadcast Award, a Broadcasting Press Guild for Innovation in Broadcasting, and in 2019 was given the Judges’ Award by the Royal Television Society.