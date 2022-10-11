Dyfed-Powys Police officers are investigating a suspected arson attack on derelict buildings in Pembrokeshire.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on the afternoon of Saturday, October 8 in Stepaside.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene, combating the blaze.

Police suspect the cause of the fire was arson, and are looking for witnesses who can help with the investigation.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for any persons who may have been in the area which would help identify how and who may have started this fire.”

Police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101.

Quote reference DPP/3991/08/10/2022/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.