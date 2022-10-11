THE funeral of Dylan Rees, the former Cardigan rugby player who died last month almost a decade after suffering a serious head injury on the pitch, takes place in St Dogmaels this afternoon, October 11.

The one-time Cardigan RFC scrum-half - a member of a renowned St Dogmaels sporting family - passed away at a Llanelli care home a day after his 43rd birthday.

A first cousin of Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies, Dylan is survived by his parents, Cardigan RFC stalwart Graham Rees, mum Gwen, brothers Wyn and Aled and sister Sian.

A public funeral service will be held at St Thomas Church, St Dogmaels, at 12:30pm.

It was on St David's Day 2013 that Dylan - at the time a 33-year-old Pontypridd-based police officer - was playing at centre for Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd against Llandaff when he suffered concussion in the final 40 seconds of the game.

The former Cardigan Secondary School pupil was rushed by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he underwent emergency surgery after it was discovered he had suffered a serious brain bleed.

Dylan was later told he would have reduced mobility and require around the clock care for the rest of his life.

The local community rallied to the family's support and in October 2014 Jonathan Davies and several other former Wales internationals including Brynmor Williams, Wayne Proctor, Phil Davies and Tom Shanklin turned out in a fund-raising match at Cardigan before a crowd of over 1,500.

Dylan's best friend, Geraint Czech, working in Darwin, Australia, as a flying doctor, even made an 18,000-mile round trip to take part.

The fixture was arranged by Mr Rees's friends from school – head organiser Rhys Morgan subsequently disclosed the fund had topped £50,000.

Today's public funeral will be followed by a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm.