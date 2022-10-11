The trial of a Pembrokeshire man accused of a string of child sex offences has started at Swansea Crown Court.

David Daniel Roberts, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock appeared in court to deny ten sex offence charges.

These include five counts of assault by penetration, four of which were of a child under 13, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

All offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012.

Roberts, 59, denies all ten charges.

On Monday, a jury heard how Roberts had asked the girl to expose her bottom to him during a game of dare. He had then taken her into a bathroom where he instructed her to touch herself while he pleasured himself.

On another occasion he is alleged to have touched her intimately with his fingers before removing her trousers and performing oral sex on her.

On a third occasion he had put his hands down her underwear while there were other people present in another part of the room. His actions had been hidden by a piece of furniture.

The court heard that as she reached puberty Roberts groped the girl’s breasts and bottom over her clothing on multiple occasions.

He is also alleged to have also shown her pornography and then assaulted her. He also showed her phone screen savers of naked larger women telling her ‘that’s how I want you to look’.

In a police interview played to the court his victim detailed the offences, which took place when she was a child.

“I was too young to understand any of it,” said his victim. “I felt disgusted I felt why did he do this? It was just dirty.”

She said of the occasion when other people were present in the room: “I was in absolute shock, I couldn’t believe it. [Other people] were in the same room. He didn’t care.”

Nicola Powell, defending Roberts, said that her client acknowledged that he had spent time with the girl as a child but denied that any of the abuse had happened.

The trial is set to last a maximum of four days and continues tomorrow.