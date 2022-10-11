Two Pembrokeshire people will appear at Swansea Crown Court later this month over drugs charges.

Ann Daley, 30, of Pen y Cwm, Newgale, denied seven charges relating to drugs and criminal property when she appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 29.

Andrew McGungle, 52, of Glebelands, Hakin, denied five charges relating to drugs possession and possession of criminal property at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 29.

Some of the offences were alleged to have been committed at Hakin on September 28.

Both denied a charge of possessing criminal property after allegedly being caught with £1,791.77 believed to have been criminal property.

Both also deny possession of a quantity of diamorphine, a derivative of heroin – a class A drug.

Both denied a charge of possession of a class B drug relating to a quantity of cannabis/cannabis resin.

They also denied a charge of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – crack cocaine.

The remaining charges relate to August 19 in Hakin where both also denied a charge of possessing criminal property relating to the amount of £5,027.80.

Daley also denies a charge of possession of cannabis/cannabis resin – a class B drug and both denied a charge of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – cocaine.

Daley and McGungle are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 27.