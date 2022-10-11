A Pembroke Dock motorist who hit a roadside boulder in the town centre whilst over twice the legal drink-drive limit was committing his second identical offence in just three years.

Loui Murray, 22, of Lavinia Drive, was seen by a member of the public hitting the boulder which had been placed at the side of Meyrick Owen Way, Pembroke Dock.

The incident took place at around 11.35pm on September 9.

The police were summoned by the member of the public, but by the time the officers reached the scene, the defendant had disappeared.

"They found the boulder strewn across the carriageway but the defendant was nowhere to be seen," said Crown Proseuctor Ben Williams.

However officers discovered a trace of oil on the road which they followed and were subsequently led into Llanreath Car Park. There they discovered Murray sitting inside his silver Volkswagon Polo.

A roadside breath test prove positive and Murray was taken to the police custody suite where he gave a further reading of 71 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Williams informed magistrates this is Murray's second drink-driving offence in five years following a previous conviction in 2019.

Murray pleaded guilty to the charge when he appered before Haverfordwst magisrates this week.

"This was a very bad decision on his part to drive," said his solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher.

"He felt he was capable of doing so, but clearly this was not the case."

After a short adjournment, Murray was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months however this will be reduced following Murray's decision to complete a drink-drive awareness course.

"The bench is very concerned that you're back in court after such a very short time, particularly given your age," commented the presiding magistrate after imposing sentence.