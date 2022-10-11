As the temperatures fall, Pembrokeshire County Council has said that it has not yet approved funding or plans to open warm hubs for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, but that the issue is being looked into.
As people struggle to heat their homes due to the rising cost of energy some local authorities have already opened warm banks where people can go in the day to keep warm.
In Cardiff the cities libraries are providing warm hubs, offering people a safe warm space to go and free hot drinks.
The Welsh Government announced last month that it is making £1 million available to organisations providing warm banks in their community.
As it gets colder, a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said that no plans or cash for warm banks in Pembrokeshire had currently been approved.
He added that the authority, along with outside agencies, had set up a group to look into the concept, and other challenges posed by the cost-of-living crisis. He said that it would soon provide more information.
“At this stage, the authority has not approved plans or funding for warm banks in Pembrokeshire,” said the spokesperson.
“However, we have a task and finish group, which includes partners, that are working on this, as well as other issues impacting the cost-of-living challenge that people are facing.
“The group are finalising arrangements, and we plan to make announcements in the near future.”
