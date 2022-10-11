When a provisional licence holder foolishly decided to park his father's car at the rear of his property in Haverfordwest having drunk three glasses of wine, little did he think his father would report him to the police.

But as a result of his decision, 33-year-old Robert Clarke found himself facing Haverfordwest magistrates, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Clarke, of Northgate House, North Street, Haverfordwest admitted two further charges of driving without third party insurance and of driving otherwise than in accordance with his provisional licence.

"Police attended an address at Nelson Avenue, Milford Haven following reports from the registered keeper of a blue Vauxhall Agilas that it was being driven by someone who had drunk three glasses of wine," said Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams.

After arresting the defendant and taking him to Haverfordwest police station, Clarke gave a breath test with a reading of 55 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Clarke was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who described the incident as 'a very unsuaul case'.

"It's unusual because it was the father who phoned the police to say his son had been driving after drinking alcohol," he said.

"Earlier that day my client had been with his father and his father was intending to drive, but my client thought his father had had too much to drink. And so he drove his father's car round to the back of the house.

"But as he did this, he hit a bollard. His father became annoyed and so he phoned the police, but this was a decision he greatly regrets."

After listening to the evidence, magistrates fined Clarke £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs ad a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

