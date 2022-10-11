Sending kids to school can be expensive, with the cost of uniforms, bags, shoes, trips, and of course lunches.

Whether you pay for school-served lunches or pack your own, the cost can start to build up, and sooner enough you’ll be left out of pocket.

But now there’s a way you can save on packed lunches as the consumer finance experts at CashLady.com have worked out how you can get a whole week's worth of lunches for as little as £7.

The helpful experts looked at the cost of the essentials, from fruit juice cartons, fruit, crisps, bread, and all the ingredients to make a delicious ham and cheese sandwich.

Budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi takes the crown for the cheapest store to get all your packed lunch essentials.

Canva

Aldi named the cheapest supermarket for packed lunches

Costing just over £7 a week and £1.46 a day, Aldi beats the rest of the competition by just under a pound, with Tesco taking runner-up.

Surprising to some, Lidl, also known for being budget-friendly, took fifth place, ranking below Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda, costing £8.52 a week.

The most expensive store for a week's worth of packed lunches for one child is Marks and Spencer’s where a weekly shop just for lunches is £18.55, more than double the price of Aldi.

Consumer Finance Expert, Dan Whittaker from Cash Lady said: “With the kids back at school for the start of a new school year, there’s a lot you may be needing to budget for, from school uniform and stationery supplies to packed lunches.

"Plus with the cost of living crisis upon us and energy bills about to soar, there’s no better time to save where you can.”

“We’ve crunched the numbers to find the cheapest supermarket for packed lunch essentials so that you can serve your children delicious, nutritional lunches whilst still keeping to a strict budget.”