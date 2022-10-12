The devastating fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and its adjoining school house on Monday, October 11, has been described as ‘a dreadful event’ by church authorities.
The school is currently closed and the tenants of the adjoining property in alternative accommodation after the fire which began in the roof of the old part of the building shortly after 11am.
Firefighters from four towns were at the scene for most of the day.
All the pupils and staff were safely evacuated from the building and Pembrokeshire County Council has made arrangements for lessons to continue.
READ MORE
The school is a Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled School which is administered by the local education authority, but the adjoining house is owned by the Church.
The St Davids Diocesan Secretary, Howard Llewellyn, said: "This was a terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the pupils and staff of the school and the family whose home was also burned to the ground in the blaze.
READ MORE
- Pembrokeshire pupils evacuated after devastating school fire
- Fire rips through ancient rafters at Manorbier School
"We are just thankful that the children and staff were evacuated safely and that no-one was killed or injured.
"The welfare of all those affected by this dreadful event is our first concern. Our property staff are doing everything possible to find permanent alternative accommodation for our tenants and to begin the work of restoration to both school and house."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here