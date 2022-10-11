Pembrokeshire welcomed visitors from across the globe last weekend as the World Rowing Coastal Championships 2022 took place in Saundersfoot.

Long distance races of 4km and 6km took place on October 8 and October 9 between Saundersfoot and Wisemans Bridge.

A wide variety of weather meant however that on Sunday, when conditions were much worse, the 6km course was shortened to 4km.

Teams from across Europe earned their medals, with rowers from Spain, Netherlands and Sweden going home after achieving well.

Further afield, New Zealand earned a few medals, while the Japanese team also did well in the west Wales waters.

Team GB were on fine form though, winning gold in the coastal men’s quadruple sculls, beating off Italy in second and France in third.

The rowers prepare. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The medal ceremony took place on the evening of Sunday, October 9, at the Regency Hall. The results of the championships were:

Coastal men’s solo – Gold: Ireland, Silver: Spain, Bronze: New Zealand

Coastal women’s solo – Gold: France, Silver: Azerbaijan, Bronze: Sweden

Coastal mixed double sculls – Gold: Spain (04), Silver: Spain (01), Bronze: Ireland

Coastal men’s quadruple sculls – Gold: Great Britain, Silver: Italy, Bronze: France

Coastal women’s quadruple sculls – Gold: Spain, Silver: New Zealand, Bronze: Ireland

Coastal women’s double sculls – Gold: Netherlands, Silver: Ireland, Bronze: Spain

Coastal men’s double sculls – Gold: Sweden, Silver: Italy, Bronze: New Zealand

Welsh government gave £100,000 of the £4.7million budget to major events to the rowing event, with further funds coming from Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

It is hoped that open-water rowing will make its debut at the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles event, as it was recently announced that it is to make its debut in the Commonwealth Games.

Preparations underway at the championships. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The event is not totally over for Saundersfoot, as next weekend sees the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals comes to the seaside town from October 14 to October 16.

The races will involve solo, double and coxed squad crews as the double weekend features draws to a close.