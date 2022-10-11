The schoolchildren of Manorbier Church in Wales VC School will return to face-to-face learning tomorrow (October 12) after Monday’s devastating fire.

Pembrokeshire County Council said arrangements are in place for the children to return to physical learning on a temporary basis at the neighbouring Buttyland Caravan Park.

The school pupils are learning online today (Tuesday, October 11).

Families have been offered opportunities by the school staff to visit the caravan site today, where the children were safely evacuated to after the fire.

Staff and education leaders at the county are currently working to evaluate the situation, while work is being undertaken to provide longer term contingency arrangements.

Arrangements are in place to provide additional support to learners and their families as needed.

Damage to the roof after the fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Guy Woodham, said: “I would like to thank the staff and children for ensuring a safe evacuation in what would have been an upsetting situation.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response and bringing the fire under control.

“My thanks must also go to the community of Manorbier for their patience and support, including Buttyland Caravan Park for their ongoing assistance.”