THE reintroduction of masks and other measures used in the fight against coronavirus over the last few years has not been ruled in Wales out this winter.

That is according to the Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan, who was speaking earlier today at a press conference on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Asked whether masks and other measures could be reintroduced in Wales this winter if coronavirus levels rise sufficiently, Ms Morgan said that "nothing is off the table".

"Vaccination is our best weapon in the fight against covid," she said.

"We may have another variant which evades our vaccine.

"Some health boards are starting to reintroduce face coverings in clinical settings.

"We will reintroduce measures if we need to."

The Welsh Government currently has a number of virus 'models' which forecast potential outbreaks and spreads.

Asked if there were any potential models which were cause for concern, Ms Morgan said: "The one which says we are going to have an intense peak in December/January.

"If we were to see flu and covid at the same time, that would provide a crunch point for us.

"That is why we have put significant planning in place.

"We are also trying to take pressure off the system, such as using the NHS 111 system.

"We will have 100 more ambulance clinicians by then, but the demand continues to increase."

The health minister warned that coronavirus is still very much part of the healthcare situation in Wales today.

"The virus [Covid] is continuing to mutate," she said.

"Vaccination is the best defence we have against the virus and I urge everyone to say yes to their booster.

"It's never too late to have any of your Covid vaccines.

"On top of that, we can all take simple steps to stay well, washing your hands and wearing a face covering in crowded spaces."

However, she stressed that Wales "remains in a Covid-stable situation."